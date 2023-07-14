Burger King Thailand introduces 'real cheeseburger' with 20 slices of cheese, no patty

The Real Cheeseburger is priced at 109 Thai Baht, which is approximately Rs 258.63. (Image: Burger King Thailand/Facebook)

If you are looking for something to add in the long list of bizarre food inventions, Burger King Thailand’s “Real Cheeseburger” fits the bill. As the name suggests, the burger has cheese but that is the only thing it has. Yes, you read that right. The item has a whopping 20 slices of American Cheese in between two burger buns.

The invention from Burger King has no patty, doesn’t have a sauce or even vegetables. It just has CHEESE. According to some people, the cheese is not even melted or grilled. Burger King Thailand shared details about the same in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Not for fun, this is for real. Real cheeseburger from Burger King! Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!” read the caption of the post.

The Real Cheeseburger is priced at 109 Thai Baht, which is approximately Rs 258.63. Of course, the item went crazy viral with influencers trying it and making videos of their reactions.

According to the New York Times, the burger was listed as a “limited-time offer” and was supposed to be only available till Thursday. But, it was still available and seems like it will remain on the menu till July 20, according to an employee at a Burger King on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok.

Well, the Real Cheeseburger didn’t go down well with the masses and people were quick to call it a “health hazard”.

“I love cheese (even plastic cheese) but this makes me feel ill,” a user wrote.

“A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat. I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this burger,” Richard Barrow, a writer of Thai travel guides commented.

“Heart attack on a bun,” another user quipped.

"But why 20? That must taste so gross, I’d say like 6 or 8 slices are plenty,” a third user remarked.