Burberry apologises for ‘suicide’ hoodie, but tweeple believe that’s not enough

There is a generation of people with increasing sense of alienation, that’s driving them to struggle with various mental illnesses, including anxiety, depression, and suicidal tendencies. Then we have Pinterest and Instagram, social media platforms where any new fashion statement turns fast into trends, without introspection spared by those adopting them.

In such testing times, it becomes all the more important for big fashion labels to promote trends responsibly, be it concerns of body positivity or otherwise. Doing quite the contrary, British luxury fashion house Burberry recently walked a model at the London fashion week wearing a hoodie with a noose hanging around the neck.

Though the fashion brand has apologised now, what is worrisome is this was a collection reportedly dedicated "to the youth", as mentioned in an Instagram post that has been deleted.



However, not everyone was content with just an apology, and went on to slam the fashion house. Here’s what they had to say:

I usually "attribute to incompetence rather than malice," but Burberry has me wondering if maybe some high end brands are actually deliberately trying to brand themselves as for-White-people-only-and-therefore-better when they release-and-promptly-drop a blatantly racist product.

Speaking to CNN, Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Burberry, said: "We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection -- Tempest," and claimed to have removed the controversial garment from the collection.

However, trying to explain where the idea came from, he added: "Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake."

The alarming and disturbing content of the collection came to light when Burberry model Liz Kennedy, who took part in the very show but did not wear the garment, shared a detailed post on her Instagram account, expressing her disgust for the noose. Allegedly, she had raised her disapproval for the design prior to the Sunday show, but was dismissed after being told “it is fashion and that nobody cares about what's going on in her personal life, so she could keep it to herself”.

That’s when the model decided to take to social media to raise an alarm about what could become a worrying trend. She began her post with: “Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth, expressing their voice, here I go.”

She added: "It is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway…I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter.”

Kennedy also claimed that the staff were hanging the noose from a ceiling and joking about it, before the show began.

Marco Gobbetti told CNN, he called up Kennedy personally to apologise after he learnt about the product.

Later, the show's designer and the fashion label’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci also extended an apology. He said: "I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday. While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive. It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry's, and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again."