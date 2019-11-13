Bug in Facebook opens camera app in the background for iOS users

Another day and troubles don't seem to end for Facebook. The social networking website has been on the receiving end due to a truckload of potential privacy and security-related issues throughout 2019. A new report suggests that the Facebook iOS app secretly turns on the camera in the background without the user’s knowledge.

iPhone users are reporting that the Facebook app is activating the camera app in the background while they are scrolling through the feed. The issue came to light after a user named Joshua Maddux shared a video that demonstrates the claim.



Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl

— Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

The video reveals that when a user opens a photo and drags it down, the active camera viewfinder is seen on the left side of the screen. Maddox claims that he reproduced the bug across five different iPhones running on iOS 13.2.2. However, he could not reproduce the same bug on iPhones running on iOS 12.

Another way a user found out the bug was when they noticed the camera UI for Facebook stories appeared for a brief moment as they flipped the phone from portrait to landscape while watching a video. The user then flipped their phone back, and the app opened the Stories camera UI.



Today, while watching a video on @facebook, I rotated to landscape and could see the Facebook/Instagram Story UI for a split second. When rotating back to portrait, the Story camera/UI opened entirely. A little worrying... pic.twitter.com/7lVHHGedGf — Neo QA (@neo_qa) November 2, 2019



Facebook has acknowledged the bug and said it is already working on a fix. Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity at Facebook, tweeted, "We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this."



We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this.

— Guy Rosen (@guyro) November 12, 2019

The company will submit a fix to Apple that addresses a fix to both the bugs.