    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Monsoon blues’: Indian Twitter unhappy with umbrellas becoming dearer, diamonds cheaper

    Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on February 1 that customs duty on imported umbrellas will be raised for 10 percent to 20 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    Union Budget 2022: The government has increased import duty on umbrellas from 10 percent to 20 percent.


    Umbrellas, our friends in sun and rain, are set to become costlier, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing in her 2022 Budget speech that customs duty on the imported ones will be raised for 10 percent to 20 percent.

    While domestic umbrella makers welcomed the move, average buyers were not pleased. They questioned why tax on the essential item was increased while import duty on diamonds was reduced.

    “Budget inspires poetry. Umbrella rhymes with Cinderella but this is no fairy tale. Monsoon blues, dearer umbrellas, only adding to woes,” said journalist Patralekha Chatterjee.

    Author and journalist Sucheta Dalal tweeted: "What does FM (finance minister) have against umbrellas? Hiked tax including in accessories! Huh?? You think people can get a digital umbrella in the rains? Or not needed due to WFH (work-from-home) so businesses may as well wind up? #MonsoonBlues being felt already."

    Author Agnivo Niyogi said increasing customs duty on umbrellas, used by common people, and slashing tax on diamonds, which are meant for the rich, showed what the priorities of the government were.

    A Twitter user named Namisha told an anecdote about a lost umbrella.

    "Mum once brought an umbrella costing around Rs 180 and apparently, dad lost it somewhere," she said. "Even after seven years, she has been reminding us of it. With customs duty on umbrella being raised to 20%, it is important to protect the umbrella more than it protects you!" 

    In addition to umbrellas, headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, imitation jewellery and other commonly-used items will become more expensive because of hikes in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

    On the other hand, imported cut and polished diamonds, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper because of cuts in customs duties. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Import Duty #monsoon #umbrellas
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:17 am
