‘Jai Ho’: Centre’s digital rupee announcement gets thumbs up from Paytm CEO, crypto exchange founder

Union Budget 2022: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma described Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s digital currency announcement as “incredible”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2022 on February 1, announced that a central digital bank currency (CBDC) will be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India starting this year.

A central bank digital currency will be a legal tender issued by the RBI in digital form. It can be exchanged one-to-one with the government-issued notes. CBDC is not the same as cryptocurrency.

Top executives celebrated the Centre’s announcement about digital currency.

“CBDC Jai Ho (hail CBDC)," tweeted Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the chief executive officer of online payments platform Paytm . “What an incredible announcement of Budget 2022 .”

Kunal Bahl, CEO of e-commerce company Snapdeal, said: “The significance of this step is monumental. For an economy of India's size and global influence to make a formal push into a digital currency is going to be truly transformational.”



The introduction of CBDC sends a clear signal of India being a digital-first, efficiency-driven, and transparency-led system.

Sumit Gupta, the co-founder of crypto exchange CoinDCX, described the Centre’s decision to introduce digital currency as a “visionary step”.

“The introduction of CBDC sends a clear signal of India being a digital-first, efficiency-driven, and transparency-led system,” he said. “CBDC with the backbone of Blockchain will help us hold a powerful position in the global economy.

The government has said that the central bank digital Currency (CBDC) will provide a big boost to the digital economy.

“Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. “The digital currency will use block chain and other technologies.”

The government has also proposed to establish up 75 Digital Banking Units across 75 districts of the country