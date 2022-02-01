Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest budget speech of 1 hour, 30 minutes

Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman began her speech at 11 am and wrapped up at 12:30 pm.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 wrapped up her Union Budget speech in one hour and 30 minutes, the shortest budget speech in years. She began presenting the budget at 11 am sharp, reading from a tablet.

In 2020, India's first woman Finance Minister made headlines for the length of her Budget speech: two hours and 42 minutes. While the Budget speech can be made between 90 and 120 minutes, Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech that year was the longest in terms of duration in Independent India's history.

The minister had broken her 2019 record of the longest Budget speech made in India. The Budget speech in 2019 lasted two hours and 15 minutes. Peppered with Hindi, Tamil and Urdu couplets, she went past former Finance Minister Jaswant Singh's record of two hours 15 minutes in 2003.

Read: Nirmala Sitharaman and a short history of lengthy Union Budget speeches

Last year, Sitharaman’s Budget speech was much shorter, lasting one hour and 40 minutes.

In terms of the number of words, it was Manmohan Singh, then finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government, who topped the list. His 1991 Budget speech had 18,650 words, while that of Sitharaman in 2020 had 13,275 words.

Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget, a paperless one owing to Covid restrictions and in a push for ‘Digital India’ the government’s flagship programme.

Read: Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest Budget speech may prove to be the most impactful: Anand Mahindra

She read the Budget from a ‘Made in India’ tablet. In 2019, the finance minister had ditched the colonial tradition of bringing the ledger papers in a briefcase replacing it with a traditional ‘bahi khata’.