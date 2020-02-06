Budget 2020: Mutual fund investors in higher tax slabs to take a hit  

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposing to change the current system of mutual funds paying the DDT (dividend distribution tax) and move to the classical system of taxing dividend in the hands of the unitholders in Budget 2020, investors in higher tax brackets are better off taking their returns as capital gains rather than dividends which are taxed at slab rate.

“It is proposed to carry out amendments so that dividend or income from units are taxable in the hands of shareholders or unitholders at the applicable rate and the domestic company or specified company or mutual funds are not required to pay any DDT,” said the Finance Minister, adding: “The incidence of the tax should, therefore, be on the recipient and not on the payer or the mutual fund.”

After abolishing Dividend Distribution Tax on dividends declared by mutual funds, the Budget 2020 has made dividends taxable in the hands of investors at their slab rate. Applicable from FY 2020-21, this taxation model for dividends is radically different from what it exists now. Under the existing system, equity fund dividends face a Dividend Distribution Tax of 11.65% and debt fund dividends face a DDT of 29.12% (which is inclusive of surcharge and cess). Once DDT gets deducted, the dividend becomes free of tax for the investor.

Mutual fund managers believe the new tax (DDT) will only benefit debt mutual fund investors falling in the first two tax slabs of 10% and 20%. For instance, someone in the 10% slab rate would pay a tax at that rate while someone in the 20% slab would pay tax at 20% on mutual fund dividends (debt or equity). They will pay less than the current rate of 29.12% (25% + 12% surcharge + 4% cess) paid by mutual funds. That means the proposed changes would only benefit debt mutual fund investors in the lower tax brackets while those most investors in the higher tax slabs will take a hit.

Some of the investor advisors on Mutual Funds have even come on record saying those in tax bracket above 10% and who can wait for at least 1 year should look for other options and not invest in the dividend plans of equity funds. They say even those who cannot wait for 1 year should avoid dividend plans, if they fall in a tax bracket above 15%. This is because the LTCG (long term capital gains) tax in India, which applies for gains in funds held for longer than one year is 10% and STCG (short term capital gains) tax on funds held for shorter periods is 15%.

Budget 2020 has also proposed a 10% tax at source before distributing the dividend over Rs 5,000. According to the FM’s Budget speech, “At the time of credit of such income (dividend income) to the account of the payee or at the time of payment thereof by any mode, whichever is earlier, deduct income-tax there on at the rate of ten per cent. It may also be provided for threshold limit of Rs 5,000 so that income below this amount does not suffer tax deduction.” Experts have pointed out that this will create compliance costs for investors in this option. Thus, the new tax treatment actually increases the tax burden on investors in higher tax brackets while lowering it for people in low tax brackets.