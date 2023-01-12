 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan teens run away from home to meet BTS

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Keep tabs on your children's screen time, the police urged all parents after the incident.

BTS are one of the most influential bands today.

Two teenagers who went missing from Karachi in Pakistan had run away from home to meet South Korean band BTS, the police said, after locating them in Lahore, Dawn newspaper reported.

The father of one of the girls had reported them missing, after which the police filed an FIR on January 7. He believed they were kidnapped.

While investigating their disappearance, the police searched the girls' home and recovered a diary that detailed their plans to visit South Korea. A police officer said they were heavily inspired by BTS.

“From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed,” Senior Superintendent of Police Abraiz Ali Abbasi was quoted as saying by CNN.

The 13-year-olds were located in Lahore. A team was sent to bring them back home.

After the incident, the police urged parents to keep tabs on what their children were watching online.