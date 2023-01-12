Pakistan teens run away from home to meet BTS

BTS are one of the most influential bands today.

Two teenagers who went missing from Karachi in Pakistan had run away from home to meet South Korean band BTS, the police said, after locating them in Lahore, Dawn newspaper reported.

The father of one of the girls had reported them missing, after which the police filed an FIR on January 7. He believed they were kidnapped.

While investigating their disappearance, the police searched the girls' home and recovered a diary that detailed their plans to visit South Korea. A police officer said they were heavily inspired by BTS.

“From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed,” Senior Superintendent of Police Abraiz Ali Abbasi was quoted as saying by CNN.

The 13-year-olds were located in Lahore. A team was sent to bring them back home.

After the incident, the police urged parents to keep tabs on what their children were watching online.

Grammy-winning BTS enjoy huge fans bases globally, performing at packed stadiums and producing several chart-topping tracks. They are credited with earning billions for their country.

But the band's future is uncertain because of South Korea's military service requirement for all able-bodied men under 30. There was a lot of chatter about whether BTS will be exempted from it, like Olympic winners and classical performers.

It was confirmed in October 2022 that BTS members will not be excused. The band's representatives announced that Jin, the oldest member, will leave for military duties first.

He began service in December, reporting to a frontline camp in Yeoncheon. Military duties last 18 months and are preceded by five-week training.