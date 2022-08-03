BTech student bags Rs 50 lakh job from Microsoft. He rejected offers from Amazon, Cognizant

A BTech student from Haryana accepted a Rs 50 lakh job offer from Microsoft after rejecting other lucrative offers from Amazon, Optum and Cognizant.

Madhur Rakheja from Haryana completed his BTech in computer science engineering with specialisation in oil and gas informatics from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) School of Computer Science--a multidisciplinary university at Dehradun.

Speaking about his unique specialisation, Rakheja told India Today, “I have always been interested in technology and its potential to transform and impact millions of lives around the globe and I always wanted to be a part of something huge like this."

He was encouraged to go for upstream petroleum engineering but Rakheja wasn’t sure about it as a career path. He was, however, sure that he wanted to study computer science.

“Then I got to know that there's a specialisation in oil and gas informatics in computer science. So, I chose this one,” he said.

Speaking about bagging the job from Microsoft, Rakheja said, “I had a list of companies in my mind in which I wanted to get selected. Microsoft was on that list, and I prepared for the selection process by reading about other people's interview experiences and learning the required skills. It was a campus placement."

He then added that he had applied to other companies too including Amazon, DE Shaw, Optum, Cognizant, and Infosys, among others.

“Of these, I received full time offers from Microsoft, Optum, and Cognizant and an internship offer from Amazon as part of the campus placements. Based on my performance in the internship, I have also received a full-time offer for the SDE role at Amazon,” he told India Today. Rakheja had been interning with Amazon for the role.

Sharing his reasons for choosing Microsoft, Rakheja said that he heard the work culture there is amazing and the work they do is impactful, apart from the fact that the company encourages its employees to pursue their hobbies and interests.

Rakheja is set to settle into his new role soon in Bengaluru.