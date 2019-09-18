BSNL revives its Rs 777 plan that offers 500GB data

Reliance Jio has disrupted the broadband sector with its JioFiber offers. The pricing led to many competitors scrapping and adjusting their old plans that were expensive for the amount of data. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now brought its Rs 777 plan that offers a lot more data for a lesser speed.

BSNL has revised its Fiber broadband plans in India. The company has revived its Rs 777 plan which will offer 500GB data at 50Mbps speed. Post consumption of the monthly cap, the speed would go down to 2Mbps.

The offer is available for limited time i.e. six months, after which users would be automatically moved to Rs 849 plan. The Rs 849 plan would offer 600GB data at 50Mbps speed. The plan is not available in some circles like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar.

BSNL’s Rs 777 plan sits between JioFiber Bronze and JioFiber Silver Plan. Both the JioFiber plans are priced at Rs 699 and Rs 849, respectively. Both these plans offer up to 100Mbps speeds with 150GB and 400GB, respectively.

While JioFiber offers lesser data for the price, its speed cap is double that of JioFiber. JioFiber plans also offer a bunch of freebies, including a 4K set-top-box and 4K TV.

Other BSNL Fiber plans go up to 170GB monthly data at 100Mbps. The most expensive plan is priced at Rs 16,999 per month and has a speed cap up to 10Mbps post-FUP.