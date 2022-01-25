BSE gets exclusive rights to Vijay Kedia's jingle 'BSE meri jaan ho tum'

Visuals from the BSE event felicitating Vijay Kedia

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 25 signed an agreement with Kedia Securities Managing Director Vijay Kedia for exclusive rights of his jingle, 'BSE meri jaan ho tum'.

The agreement provides BSE "exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, worldwide, and transferable license of the jingle", the stock exchange said in a press release.

The rights were transferred by Kedia to the BSE for a one-time and all-inclusive fee of Re 1 and "he shall not owe any future additional royalties or fees for future use of the Jingle", the release noted.

Kedia, while commenting on the transfer of his jingle's rights to the stock exchange, said, "From my first failed attempt in 1989 to become a sub-broker at BSE to today where my voice becomes a part of this great institution, the journey is both overwhelming and an honour.”

Vijay Kedia's 'BSE Meri Jaan Ho Tum' Song

BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, while thanking Kedia for offering his jingle to the exchange, said, "He has been a long-term investor in the Capital Markets, and a well-wisher and supporter of the exchange. We are grateful for his kind gesture."

Notably, Kedia, who has combined his twin passions for singing and investor education, has sung and released more than 10 songs related to capital markets.