MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

BSE gets exclusive rights to Vijay Kedia's jingle 'BSE meri jaan ho tum'

The rights were transferred by Kedia to the BSE for a nominal fee of Re 1.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
Visuals from the BSE event felicitating Vijay Kedia

Visuals from the BSE event felicitating Vijay Kedia

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 25 signed an agreement with Kedia Securities Managing Director Vijay Kedia for exclusive rights of his jingle, 'BSE meri jaan ho tum'.

The agreement provides BSE "exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, worldwide, and transferable license of the jingle", the stock exchange said in a press release.

The rights were transferred by Kedia to the BSE for a one-time and all-inclusive fee of Re 1 and "he shall not owe any future additional royalties or fees for future use of the Jingle", the release noted.

Kedia, while commenting on the transfer of his jingle's rights to the stock exchange, said, "From my first failed attempt in 1989 to become a sub-broker at BSE to today where my voice becomes a part of this great institution, the journey is both overwhelming and an honour.”

Vijay Kedia's 'BSE Meri Jaan Ho Tum' Song

Close

Related stories

BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, while thanking Kedia for offering his jingle to the exchange, said, "He has been a long-term investor in the Capital Markets, and a well-wisher and supporter of the exchange. We are grateful for his kind gesture."

Notably, Kedia, who has combined his twin passions for singing and investor education, has sung and released more than 10 songs related to capital markets.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BSE #markets #Vijay Kedia
first published: Jan 25, 2022 05:35 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.