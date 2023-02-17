 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia: 6 facts about the condition

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Veteran actor Bruce Willis, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, had retired last year after experiencing cognitive troubles.

Action star Bruce Willis is best known for ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Armageddon’.

The condition of veteran actor Bruce Willis, who retired last year after a speech disorder diagnosis, has worsened, his family announced on February 16. "We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," they said.

Willis, 67, is best known for his roles in the films Die Hard, Armageddon and The Sixth Sense. He also appeared in the hit TV shows Moonlighting and Friends, for which he won two Emmy Awards (best leading actor in a drama series and outstanding guest actor in a comedy series).

Here are six facts to know about his diagnosis --  frontotemporal dementia:

- Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) affects the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. It is an uncommon type of dementia that tends of have an early onset. Most FTD cases are found among those aged between 45 and 65, according to the UK's National Health Service.