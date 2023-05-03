Billionaire’s love child sues half-siblings for $100 million, says they act like ‘evil stepsisters’

Billionaire Bruce Wasserstein died at the age of 61 in 2009

The 15-year-old love child of late billionaire Bruce Wasserstein is suing her half-siblings for allegedly withholding a portion of her inheritance. According to a report in Page Six, Bruce Wasserstein, billionaire investment banker and owner of New York magazine, died in 2009 at the age of 61. Before his death, Wasserstein had a daughter with his mistress Erin McCarthy. Their daughter, named Sky, was born in 2008, when the billionaire was still married to his third wife, Claude.

Wasserstein left behind a widow, two ex-wives, a mistress, and six children including Sky, besides a fortune estimated to be worth $2.5 billion. He also left behind four lavish properties – a townhouse in London, an apartment in Paris, a Santa Barbara estate and an oceanfront property in East Hampton known as Cranberry Dune.

His mistress Erin McCarthy claims that Wasserstein’s five children agreed to give Sky a share of the properties in cash if she and Sky agreed to never visit their home.

Court papers filed in New York Surrogate’s Court on Tuesday allege that Sky’s half-sister, the 45-year-old Pamela Wasserstein, is running a campaign to exclude the 15-year-old from receiving a rightful share of her inheritance.

“Pam, by her bullying, ostracizing and neglecting Sky … makes even the behaviour of Cinderella’s evil stepsisters Drizella and Anastasia seem mild. But there is no Prince Charming in the Wasserstein family coming to save Sky,” the filing reads.

Pamela Wasserstein serves as Sky’s trustee, along with half-siblings Ben and Scoop Wasserstein and two others.

“Contrary to Bruce’s desires and intentions, the Sibling Trustees have rejected Sky’s attempts to build a relationship with them. They also have gone so far as to try to erase her from the Wasserstein family tree,” the court filings read, further alleging that Sky has not received that $1 million that Bruce Wasserstein left for his in his will.

The 15-year-old’s lawyers are now asking for $100 million as well as further damages as settlement.

“We are seeking damages for Sky in an amount no less than $100 million, which is a small fraction of what her father left for his children to share equally,” co-attorney Taleah Jennings said, according to Page Six.