Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water, new study claims

Martial arts icon and actor Bruce Lee may have died from excessive water intake, a new study has claimed. He died at the age of 32 in Hong Kong, at the peak of his career, just six days before the release of his worldwide blockbuster, “Enter the Dragon”.

While doctors identified that he had swelling of the brain (cerebral edema), the exact cause of his death remains unclear, there have been various theories around it, from assassination y gangsters, a family curse, cocaine use, epilepsy to a heatstroke.

A study published in Clinical Kidney Journal, researchers claim that Bruce Lee’s kidney’s inability to excrete excess water killed him.

The study says American-born Lee had multiple risk factors for a condition called hyponatraemia, such as high chronic fluid intake, factors that acutely increase thirst (marijuana) and factors that decrease the ability of the kidneys to excrete water, such as certain prescription drugs, alcohol, chronic low solute intake, a past history of acute kidney injury and exercise.

The researchers said on the day of his death, Bruce Lee had consumed marijuana, and that he experienced headache and dizziness around 7:30 pm, after drinking water. He was given an “Equagesic” pill for the headache.

Swelling of the brain, caused by hypersensitivity to “Equagesic” was listed as the reason fir Bruce Lee’s death.