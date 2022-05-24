Brother’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings, images, WhatsApp messages and more

Happy Brother's Day 2022: Share a Brother's Day wish on May 24.

National Brother’s Day is celebrated on May 24 every year. This unofficial holiday, created to celebrate the special bond between siblings, has been around since 2005. Brother’s Day was first organised by C Daniel Rhodes, an Alabama resident. “What strange creatures brothers are!” the famous Jane Austen said – and how right she was. If you have a brother who annoys you to the ends of the earth but still means the world to you, today is the perfect day to put a smile on his face.

On Brother’s Day 2022, here are some wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp messages and quotes to let your brother know how much he means to you:

I know I’ll always have a friend because I have a brother. Happy Brother’s Day!

A Happy Brother’s Day to the best friend I ever had!

A brother is someone with whom you share the dreams of your childhood and the burdens of adulthood. Thank you for being my rock, bro.

I know I can overcome any obstacle, cross any mountain because I have a brother like you by my side. Happy Brother’s Day!

Happy Brother’s Day to the most annoying brat in the world. Love you, brother

A brother like you is a gift from God. You are my friend, support system and confidant.

You were my hero, then and now. Thank you for everything you have done!

I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it!

Quotes on brotherhood to share on Brother’s Day:

“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.”—Jolene Perry

“A brother is a special ally when facing challenges.” – Anonymous

“When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life.” - Antisthenes, Greek philosopher

Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter the difference and no matter the issue.”—Byron Pulsifer

Baby brothers are small. Baby brothers are cute. But they can be a pain, and that is the truth.”—Shelia Sweeny Higgingson

“I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance—waiting for the bathroom.”—Bob Hope





