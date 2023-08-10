Brothers aged 6 and 2 diagnosed with rare childhood dementia

Kristian Tucker- the mother of the two children- said it was extremely difficult to explain to either child that they had developed dementia. (Representational Photo).

The past few years have witnessed an heightened awareness about dementia and their effects with studies indicating that footballers are 50 per cent more likely to develop the disorder, than others.

Recently, two brothers were diagnosed with the disorder and are unaware that they have limited time left on Earth, a report in The New York Post said.

Earlier this year, brothers-Michael, aged 6 and Oliver, aged 2 both living in Washington in the United States- were diagnosed with "Type 2 Battens" disease in April and May, respectively.

"Both of my boys [are] going to be taken from me. I found out what true devastation really is," Kristian Tucker-the mother of the two children-said.

Tucker further said it was extremely difficult to explain to either child the situation they found themselves in.

“How do you explain to a child that they have limited time? We’re putting it off for as long as possible," she said.

She further revealed it was their elder son who first started to feel seizures when he was four years old but since the nature of the seizures were "subtle", they could not recognise it.

"Michael first started having seizures when he was around four years old, however, they were so subtle, we didn’t recognize them to be seizures," she said.

"Around the time he was turning five, his eyes started rolling, and we just assumed that it was something new he had learned to do," Tucker added.

But in April, both Tucker and her husband Bryden found out that they too were carriers of "Type 2 Battens" disease and had passed their genes to Michael, who had now contracted the disease.

"I'd never heard of Battens disease, so I googled it straight away. I just broke down in hysterics. How could this be happening to my baby?" she said.

Tucker said that she felt "like the floor had come away from under me" when she found out that her younger son Oliver too had developed dementia.

"It was totally devastating, and then I had to go through it all again with Oliver," she said.

Also read: Dementia: Are you in danger of developing Alzheimer's disease when you age?