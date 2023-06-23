Brooklyn apartment on rent for Rs 4.72 lakh has a no non-vegetarian cooking rule

The apartment in Brooklyn has a no non-vegetarian cooking rule. (Representational)

A recent real estate listing in Brooklyn, New York, caused quite a stir with its unusual requirement: no meat or fish cooking allowed in the building. The listing, which showcased two spacious, sun-drenched apartments in Fort Greene, boasted spectacular outdoor spaces and period details.

Despite the atypical restriction, a steady stream of prospective tenants, including some non-vegetarians, attended the by-appointment-only open house, indicating that the rule was not an automatic deal breaker.

Surprisingly, the apartments were also fetching high rents, with prices ranging from $4,500 (Rs 3.69 lakh) to $5,750 (Rs 4.72 lakh) for the one-bedroom units.

The broker, Andrea Kelly, clarified to The New York Times that the ban applied specifically to cooking meat and fish, rather than a blanket prohibition on meat eaters. "It's not vegetarian-only, but the owner lives in the building and doesn't want the smell of cooking meat drifting upstairs," she explained.

Michal Arieh Lerer, the owner of the building, declined to comment on the matter. However, her ex-husband and co-owner of the property, Motti Lerer, affirmed that the intent behind the rule was to ensure a harmonious living environment. "It's not about discrimination. You have to fit into the building," he stated.

The legality of such a rule raises questions, but it appears to be permissible under the city's Human Rights Law, which does not explicitly protect non-vegetarians’ rights to cook meat in their rented homes. Similar to restrictions on smoking, landlords are not obligated to rent to individuals based on their culinary preferences.

The listing that originally featured the meat policy was swiftly removed from nextdoor.com after being posted for only one day. However, the apartments are still listed on Douglas Elliman's website, albeit without any mention of the controversial rule.

During the open house, one couple was taken aback when they learned about the meat restriction. Tessa Ruben and Darian Ghassemi initially believed they did not meet the requirements. However, after contemplating the situation, they reconsidered. "We order in a lot anyway," remarked Ruben.

Ghassemi was intrigued by the apartments' terrace. Ultimately, the couple was unable to enter the building as they did not have an appointment, but they concluded that it might have been for the best. Ruben expressed her unease about the rule, stating, "What makes me more nervous than the rule itself is knowing there's someone upstairs making sure you follow it.”