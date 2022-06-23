Amber Heard in talks over multi-million dollar deal for 'tell-all' book after Johnny Depp trial: Report

Amber Heard is apparently in talks to write a tell-all book now that she has “nothing to lose” following her defeat in the defamation suit against her former husband and actor Johnny Depp, a report claimed.

The Aquaman actor is reportedly considering to write what OK! Magazine described as a “revenge” book since she thinks the trial's outcome ended her career in Hollywood.

“Amber Heard considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it,” a source told the magazine. “At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

According to the source, the 36-year-old may take up the deal because she is "broke" and not "in a position to turn down money".

The book could, however, result in another defamation suit against her.

Heard had taken another risk when she gave an interview to NBC News a week ago--her first interview since the defamation trial--repeating the allegation that Johnny Depp had physically abused her.

The 36-year-old called the verdict in her defamation trial against 59-year-old Depp "unfair" and insisted that she is going to "stand by every word of her testimony until the day she dies".

The accusation could have backfired and resulted in her getting sued by Depp in a third lawsuit, New York-based entertainment lawyer Nicole Haff had told Daily Mail.

"Yes. This interview could count as a new 'publication' under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit," Haff told the publication, when asked if Johnny Depp could sue Heard for defamation over her interview.

According to MincLaw.com, "An individual who repeats or republishes defamation will be subject to the same liability as the publisher of the original defamatory material," Daily Mail reported.