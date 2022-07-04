Brits told to avoid baths, take four-minute showers instead. Here's why

UK water regulator Ofwat stated: "If possible, take a shower instead of a bath. A five-minute shower uses half the volume of a bath." (Representative image)

Brits have been told to avoid baths, put less water in the kettle and only do fully loads of laundry--all to avoid a hose pipe ban as scorching temperatures return to the country this month.

Water bosses have advised residents to save water as the mercury is predicted to touch 36 degrees Celsius in London by July 15. Even across the country, temperatures are expected to rise over 33 Celsius degrees, reported Daily Mail.

"People should use water wisely and follow advice from their suppliers. Further hot, dry weather could put pressure on some areas. We will continue to take action where necessary," the publication quoted an Environment Agency spokesperson as saying.

"River flows and reservoir levels have receded across central and south western England."

Water company Anglian Water told the Daily Star that residents were advised to "use every space in your dishwasher before putting it on."

Another water services company Scottish Water asked people to "fill the kettle with only the water you need to help protect a precious resource by saving water."

While, according to the Daily Mail, UK water regulator Ofwat stated: "If possible, take a shower instead of a bath. A five-minute shower uses half the volume of a bath. Wait until you have a full load before using your washing machine or dishwasher."

A fourth water company, Yorkshire Water asked its three million customers not to spray their lawns and take four-minute showers instead of baths and urged them to turn the taps off when brushing their teeth.

Prior to this, fears of a hose pipe ban came in May 2020 as it was the driest May in 124 years. The country had received only 31.8mm of rain in the month following an hot and dry April, Daily Mail reported.

The last hose pipe ban had taken place in 2018 following a heatwave and witnessed water cuts imposed on seven million households, the publication reported.