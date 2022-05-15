English
    Britney Spears, partner Sam Asghari announce miscarriage of 'miracle baby'

    Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari announced, “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    Britney Spears had announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post on April 11.

    Britney Spears on Sunday shared that she had a miscarriage, in a touching post on Instagram. The pop singer had announced her pregnancy last month.

    “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the 40-year-old singer and her partner Sam Asghari posted.

    “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news,” the post read.

    “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."


    Britney Spears had announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post on April 11. "So I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well I am having a baby," she had posted.


    Spears had said in her post announcing her pregnancy that she would be lying low during the pregnancy to avoid paparazzi, and that she had previously suffered from perinatal depression, which she described as "absolutely horrible."

    She is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

    Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single "Slumber Party."

    After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears has since started referring to her 28-year-old partner as her "husband."

    (With inputs from agencies)



