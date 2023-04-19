British tourist dies after drinking 22 shots in 90 minutes at Polish nightclub

A tragedy involving a British tourist who died in Poland after being served 22 shots in just 90 minutes has led to a crackdown on organized crime groups operating in the country's nightclubs. The victim, identified only as 36-year-old Mark C, was on a night out in Krakow with a friend when they visited a club called Wild Nights. Local authorities have stated that Mark was already intoxicated when he arrived, but was still plied with alcohol by the establishment's staff.

Despite repeatedly refusing the shots that were offered to him, Mark was ultimately given 22 of them before collapsing and later dying. Poland's National Prosecutor's Office has said that Mark's blood alcohol content was at least 0.4%, which is considered lethal. The victim was also robbed of over £400 while he was unconscious.

The incident has highlighted the criminal activity taking place in some of Poland's nightclubs. On Thursday, police charged 58 people with being part of an organized crime group following a series of raids on clubs across the country. The Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) has said that the clubs were running a racket in which customers were deliberately made drunk before having their money stolen.

A video released by the CBSP showed suspects being arrested and a variety of items being seized, including electronic devices, computers, cash, and phones. Among those taken into custody were the group responsible for forcing Mark to drink himself to death. The CBSP stated that Mark was not given medical assistance during the incident, and that provisional arrests had been made against those suspected of this act.

The investigation is ongoing and includes clubs in both Krakow and the capital of Warsaw.

Moneycontrol News