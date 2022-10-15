British tabloid pits Liz Truss against lettuce in livestream, Anand Mahindra reacts…

Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to reports of a British tabloid challenging UK PM Liz Truss to outlast a head of iceberg lettuce in his trademark witty style.

Liz Truss on Friday fired her finance minister after prolonged market turmoil, but some Conservatives were plotting their new leader's own demise as her right-wing economic agenda imploded.

In the midst of this, tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of the embattled prime minister to see who would last longer. "Which wet lettuce will last longer?" it asked in a Twitter post.

It was a brutal dig at the British prime minister, and one that did not escape Anand Mahindra’s notice. The chairman of Mahindra Group responded to a tweet about the Liz Truss vs lettuce livestream.

“Great (Brutal) Britain,” he quipped.

Truss on Friday fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, after just 38 days in office.

The duo have been under mounting pressure to reverse a disastrously received economic package that forced the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market and prompted Conservative Party colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s appearance at a news conference did little to reassure investors and the UK electorate, AFP reported.

"We will get through this storm," she said, taking only four questions, looking nervously around the room and delivering terse replies.

"I want to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy," Truss added. "That mission remains."

(With inputs from agencies)