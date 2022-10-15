English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    British tabloid pits Liz Truss against lettuce in livestream, Anand Mahindra reacts…

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to reports of a British tabloid challenging UK PM Liz Truss to outlast a head of iceberg lettuce.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
    Screengrab from video tweeted by @dailystar

    Screengrab from video tweeted by @dailystar


    Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to reports of a British tabloid challenging UK PM Liz Truss to outlast a head of iceberg lettuce in his trademark witty style.

    Liz Truss on Friday fired her finance minister after prolonged market turmoil, but some Conservatives were plotting their new leader's own demise as her right-wing economic agenda imploded.

    In the midst of this, tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of the embattled prime minister to see who would last longer. "Which wet lettuce will last longer?" it asked in a Twitter post.

    It was a brutal dig at the British prime minister, and one that did not escape Anand Mahindra’s notice. The chairman of Mahindra Group responded to a tweet about the Liz Truss vs lettuce livestream.

    “Great (Brutal) Britain,” he quipped.


    Truss on Friday fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, after just 38 days in office.

    The duo have been under mounting pressure to reverse a disastrously received economic package that forced the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market and prompted Conservative Party colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced, reports Reuters.

    Meanwhile, the prime minister’s appearance at a news conference did little to reassure investors and the UK electorate, AFP reported.

    "We will get through this storm," she said, taking only four questions, looking nervously around the room and delivering terse replies.

    "I want to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy," Truss added. "That mission remains."

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Lettuce #Liz Truss
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 03:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.