British student had no idea she was pregnant – until she gave birth on toilet

A British woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing she had no idea she was pregnant – until the moment she gave birth on the toilet. Jess Davis welcomed her son, Freddie Oliver, on June 11, after a surprise delivery, reports The Independent.

Davis was getting ready to celebrate her 20th birthday with a night out when she went into labour. On the morning of June 11, she had woken up with intense abdominal pain. The second year student at the University of Southampton said she suffers from an irregular menstrual cycle and unwittingly put the pain down to the start of her period.

“I was supposed to be having a house party that night for my birthday the next day, so I had a shower and a bath to try and make myself feel better, but the pain just got worse and worse,” she said.

At one point, Davis felt the need to go to the toilet, so she sat down and started to push.

“At no point did I think I was giving birth – I just knew I needed to push,” she said. “At one point I felt tearing, but I didn’t know what it was.”

Davis only realised she had given birth when she heard her baby cry.

“When he was born it was the biggest shock of my life - I thought I was dreaming at first,” she said later. “I didn’t realise what had happened until I heard him cry. It suddenly hit me that I really need to grow up now.”

Davis says it took her a little bit of time to get over the shock of suddenly becoming a mother, but she is bonding with her son now. “It took a little while to get over the initial shock and adjust and bond with him, but now I’m over the moon,” she said.

The 20-year-old claims she had no idea she was expecting, did not notice her periods had stopped because of her irregular cycle and did not have a baby bump through the pregnancy.

According to the New York Post, doctors estimate her son was delivered about a month early but is now doing well.