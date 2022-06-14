British man beats 50 horses, 1,000 runners in 36 km race. See videos

Can a human being outrun a horse? One British man has just very recently emerged triumphant in what seems to be quite impossible. There were two more victors before him who ran faster than horses in an extravagant, annual race across the Welsh countryside that began in 1980.

Ricky Lightfoot had to travel all the way from Tenerife, an island in Spain, to Wales to participate in the race that was between 50 horses and 1,000 runners. The 37-year-old firefighter won over all participants after beating the first horse by more than two minutes on a 36km course.

The athlete didn’t even know he had won as all the people and horses may take different routes after starting off. A £3,500 was Lightfoot’s reward and the father of two had to then leave for his hometown to be back at work the next day, BBC reported.

The winner had been awake for 29 hours when he won the grueling race. Lightfoot, elated by the win after long sleepless hours, told BBC it would be great if he could win the Grand National next.

The last time a man won against a horse was in 2007 and the first time was back in 2004, 25 years after the race first started.

The competition, attended by thousands of enthusiastic participants and spectators, returned two years after the coronavirus pandemic this time.

Take a glimpse at the race:

"Ricky becomes only the 3rd person to beat the horse in 41 events," the race's Facebook page said congratulating the athlete on his win.

A prize pot collects the winning money over the years. The prize starts at £500 and increases by £500 each year the event takes place until a runner beats the first horse. The most recent prize pot had been accumulating since 2014.