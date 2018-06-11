App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British egg producers saddened by Google's salad emoji update

A spokesperson from the British Egg Information Service said, “Are the people at Google cracking up? We completely understand that vegans choose not to eat eggs, but in the UK egg sales are up by almost 5 per cent and many people love them, so it seems a shame for the majority to be missing out due to concern for offending one group."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google salad emoji
Google salad emoji

The British Egg Industry Council, which represents egg producers across the country, has expressed disappointment over the removal of the boiled egg from Google’s salad emoji. Jennifer Daniel, the UX Manager for Google emoji, tweeted: "There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the (image) emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad."

Anticipating the press to react to the decision, Jennifer added a justification stating: "Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between! Just want to clarify that the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to Unicode's description. 'A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber.' Bon appetite!"

As per a report in The Register, a spokesperson from the British Egg Information Service said, “Are the people at Google cracking up? We completely understand that vegans choose not to eat eggs, but in the UK egg sales are up by almost 5 per cent and many people love them, so it seems a shame for the majority to be missing out due to concern for offending one group. Eggs are the perfect salad accompaniment for non-vegans – full of protein, vitamins and minerals, as well as being delicious.”

Twitter users called Daniel's statement "silly" and a "waste of time", while some termed it "exclusionary and intolerant" since it excludes the vast majority, who love to eat eggs in their salad.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:17 pm

tags #Emoji #Google

