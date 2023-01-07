 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jumpsuits, hijabs in new British Airways uniform. See photos

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

(Images: British Airways)

British Airways has unveiled a revamped uniform for its staff for the first time in 20 years. In addition to the regular three-piece trouser and skirt sets, the collection features jumpsuits -- a first for an airline -- and gives the staff the option to wear tunics and hijabs.

The new collection, which 30,000 employees will start wearing from spring 2023, has been four years in the making. British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng shadowed the airline's staff to understand their movements and create their gear accordingly.

The collection will airwave pattern, inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

(Image credit: British Airways)

The jacquard fabric of garments will showcase a variation of the airline’s iconic speedmarque. Their creator said the painstaking redesigning exercise went far beyond clothes.

"It was about creating an energetic shift internally," Boateng remarked.