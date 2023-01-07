Jumpsuits, hijabs in new British Airways uniform. See photos

(Images: British Airways)

British Airways has unveiled a revamped uniform for its staff for the first time in 20 years. In addition to the regular three-piece trouser and skirt sets, the collection features jumpsuits -- a first for an airline -- and gives the staff the option to wear tunics and hijabs.

The new collection, which 30,000 employees will start wearing from spring 2023, has been four years in the making. British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng shadowed the airline's staff to understand their movements and create their gear accordingly.

The collection will airwave pattern, inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

(Image credit: British Airways)

The jacquard fabric of garments will showcase a variation of the airline’s iconic speedmarque. Their creator said the painstaking redesigning exercise went far beyond clothes.

"It was about creating an energetic shift internally," Boateng remarked.

(Image credit: British Airways)

Boateng added that his goal was to create a collection that would inspire and empower British Airways' staff.

Before the uniforms were finalised, trials took place for six months. The airline's engineers wore the uniforms while they maintained aircraft out of sight in Manchester and Cotswold.

Outdoor garments were tested in freezers and deluge showers to ensure they could weather extreme conditions.

Adjustments were made according to the feedback that staff offered. The engineers sought easy-to-reach tool pockets while ground handlers requested gloves with touch-screen technology fabric so they could comfortably use their devices in the cold.

Engineers and on ground employees will be the first to sport the new uniform. For pilots, cabin crew and check-in agents there will be a switch over date in summer 2023.

The old uniform will be donated, recycled or handed over to the airline's museum.

(Image credit: British Airways)

“Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers," Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said.

"We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”

The airline introduced another change to dressing rules recently -- allowing men to wear makeup and piercings.