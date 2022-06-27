Video: Man pushes partner out of the way, punches airport staff after argument

The police in Bristol, UK, have arrested the man as well as his partner, who abused and pushed airport staff. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @MennoSwart)

A shocking video has emerged on social media of man pushing his partner at a UK airport and then proceeding to attack two workers.

The clip is from Bristol airport, where the couple were stopped from boarding a flight to Spain because they were drunk, local news website Bristol Live reported.

Furious, the woman first began hurling expletives at two airport employees. Then her partner charged towards the staff members, shoving his girlfriend out of the way, causing her to hit a wall and fall.

The man punched the workers and threw them to the ground. Onlookers screamed in shock.

A witness told Bristol Live the incident left colleagues of the attacked airport employees in tears.

"The two girls who were working the (gate) were in floods of tears because it's scary for them," they said. "Before the security arrived you've got these two people saying, 'how are you going to stop us getting through to get on this flight?' They were in tears and there were kids everywhere, I had my six-year-old."

The couple were arrested for assault. "They were both interviewed and given conditional cautions," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

Bristol Airport said it did not tolerate "anti-social, violent, or threatening behaviour".