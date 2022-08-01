Bride and groom get married in Karnataka – 30 years after their death

A bride and a groom were married posthumously in Karnataka as part of a unique, long-standing tradition of the state’s Dakshina Kannada district.

In the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, ‘Pretha Kalyanam’, or marriage of the dead is a peculiar ritual in which a person who died young is ‘married’ to another person who died as a child. This tradition of marrying dead people is not a new one, but it gained attention recently when a Twitter user posted about it in a now-viral thread.

Twitter user @anny_arun shared visuals from a Pretha Kalyanam ceremony he attended on Thursday.

“For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada this might sound funny. But it’s a serious tradition here. For those who died in child birth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the child birth,” he explained.

The wedding takes place with all the rituals and accoutrements of a regular wedding – including exchange of sarees, gifts and a feast for guests. The rituals of mangalsutra and varmala are also carried out by the families.

These weddings of the dead are usually organised in the month of aati, which coincides with the monsoon. Local lore has it that spirits roam freely among the living during this month, the Times of India reported.



Arun’s thread on the wedding has gone viral with nearly 40,000 ‘likes’ and thousands of comments. Many who watched the videos and read the Twitter thread said they found it a beautiful way to remember the dead.

“At first I thought this was creepy but changed my mind after going through the thread. What a way to remember a child that has gone too soon. Very touching,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This is thread of the day for me. In a country where almost one third of children died before first birthday, this ritual to remember them and celebrate the life they would have lived is a pure love for children and life,” another said.