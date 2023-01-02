 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Breast cancer patients await Kerala court ruling on Ribociclib pricing

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 02, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Ribociclib is one of three drugs used to treat a specific type of breast cancer and is prohibitively expensive for many patients

Jasmin David with her family. (Image credit: The Christie)

For thousands of breast cancer patients in India and those fighting to ensure access to lifesaving drugs in the country, January 3 is set to be a crucial day.

The Kerala High Court is scheduled to pass the final order on a first-of-its-kind petition filed by a breast cancer patient seeking judicial intervention to nudge the government to help lower the cost of Ribociclib, a critical anti-cancer drug.

The petitioner, a retired bank employee, was diagnosed with HER2 negative, or Luminal A breast cancer, in July 2021 and had approached the court seeking government action to issue a compulsory licence for Ribociclib, a drug developed and marketed by Swiss-American multinational company Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. The petitioner died during the course of the case.

Ribociclib, available in India as Kryxana, costs Rs 58,140 per month and is among three drugs prescribed for late-stage Luminal A breast cancer. The other two drugs, one each by Pfizer and Eli Lilly, are also under patent and are prohibitively expensive.

Compulsory licence is a provision of Indian patent rules that may allow generic drug makers to produce a medicine, introduce competition, and lower costs.

At the last hearing of the case in December 2022, the Union health ministry told the court there is an unmet medical need related to breast cancer drugs but added that the leading cause of cancer in Indian women does not qualify as a “national or extreme emergency”.