'Break his head': Stranded Go First passengers' verbal spat on camera with staff over cancelled flight

In another case of airport hassle, Go First airlines cancelled a Mumbai-bound flight from Goa just ten minutes before departure prompting angry passengers heckling the company’s staff.

The plane was scheduled to take off from Goa Airport in Dabolim at 2:10 am when at 2 am around 80-odd passengers were informed that the flight was cancelled. The flight was originally scheduled to take off at midnight but was delayed till 2.10 AM and eventually cancelled making the passengers even more furious.

In videos shared on social media, angry passengers can be seen shouting and threatening the airline staff. One person yells “tod do sar iska (break his head)” amid the commotion. Security personnel had to intervene to get the situation under control.

One passenger detailed the matter on Twitter saying the plane’s engine fan was damaged due to bird hit while landing at the airport, causing the inconvenience.

Watch the video clips here:

Go First arranged a flight for the stranded passengers at 6:30 AM.

Moneycontrol News