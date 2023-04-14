'Break his head': Stranded Go First passengers' verbal spat on camera with staff over cancelled flight

Go First arranged a flight for the stranded passengers at 6:30 AM. (Representational)

In another case of airport hassle, Go First airlines cancelled a Mumbai-bound flight from Goa just ten minutes before departure prompting angry passengers heckling the company’s staff.

The plane was scheduled to take off from Goa Airport in Dabolim at 2:10 am when at 2 am around 80-odd passengers were informed that the flight was cancelled. The flight was originally scheduled to take off at midnight but was delayed till 2.10 AM and eventually cancelled making the passengers even more furious.

In videos shared on social media, angry passengers can be seen shouting and threatening the airline staff. One person yells “tod do sar iska (break his head)” amid the commotion. Security personnel had to intervene to get the situation under control.

One passenger detailed the matter on Twitter saying the plane’s engine fan was damaged due to bird hit while landing at the airport, causing the inconvenience.

Watch the video clips here:

Go First arranged a flight for the stranded passengers at 6:30 AM.

This is not the first time Go First has landed in trouble for flight delays and cancellations. Just days ago, IAS officer Sonal Goel took to Twitter to slam the low cost airline over delay.

“Unexpected and pathetic handling of flight operations by @GoFirstairways. The Flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi was scheduled to depart at 22:30 hrs. Its more than 1 hour delay & passengers are stuck up inside plane. With airline staff saying that the Captain is not available,” she wrote with a photograph.

The airline has been plagued with engine issues and many of its aircraft are grounded for quite some time.