    Brazilian 'Tinder Swindler' arrested for scamming 7 rich women

    Renan Augusto Gomes, 36, met women through online dating platforms and scammed them out of their money in a scam that has earned him the nickname of Brazilian Tinder Swindler.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    Renan Augusto Gomes scammed women he met through online dating apps (Image credit: G1)

    Renan Augusto Gomes scammed women he met through online dating apps (Image credit: G1)


    A conman has been dubbed the Brazilian ‘Tinder Swindler’ after scamming seven wealthy women with a sob story about being an orphan.

    Renan Augusto Gomes, 36, was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, after he was involved in a car crash while trying to flee the cops, reports G1. Footage of his arrest was widely shared on social media.

    Gomes earned his nickname from the Netflix documentary on fraudster Simon Leviev. His modus operandi was similar – the 36-year-old conman maintained fake profiles on various dating platforms like Tinder, Happn and Lovoo under the name Augusto Keller. He primarily targeted upper middle-class women, claiming that his parents had died in a car accident.

    Posing as a civil engineer, Gomes would start dating his victims. All his victims were between 34 to 40 years of age and worked in high-paying jobs. To the women he dated, Gomes presented himself as an attentive man looking for a long-term relationship. Even on his dating profiles, he would write: “I've been single for a year. I joined the app looking for a serious relationship, if you're looking for sex or fun, please skip my profile.”

    Next, he would borrow money from them and disappear, often leaving the women with debt.

    As many as seven women reported Gomes to the authorities, with one claiming that he borrowed 35,000 pounds (Rs 31 lakh) from her over the course of their ‘relationship’.

    Gomes had been on the police radar for months and was finally caught during a joint operation by Police and the Public Ministry in the capital Sao Paulo.

    He reportedly attempted to flee in a car but crashed into three other vehicles. Footage shows him being handcuffed during the arrest.

    Police believe he might have conned other women too and are urging his victims to come forward.
