Brazilian Jose Paulino Gomes, believed to be 'world's oldest man', dies at 127

Jose Paulino Gomes, a Brazilian purported to be the world’s oldest living man, has died. He was 127. He passed away on Friday, just a week before his 128th birthday, at his home in Pedra Bonita, a Brazilian municipality in the state of Minas Gerais, according to New York Post.

As per his family, Gomes died of organ failure, likely due to his advanced age. He was laid to rest Saturday at the Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery in Pedra Bonita.

According to his marriage certificate from 1917, Gomes was born on August 4, 1895. That makes him a survivor of both World Wars and three global pandemics. Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a legal adviser for the civil registry, confirmed to a local outlet that Gomes’ age was accurate, noting he was born before 1900, as per a report in New York Post.

However, his family is not very sure about his age. “There is a lady nearby who is 98 years old. She says she knew him when he was just a boy. That’s when we became curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct,” Gomes’ granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, told local media. “He definitely was over 100 years old, at least 110. Now we need to know how it will be recorded on the death certificate.”

According to the Guinness World Records, 116-year-old María Branyas Morera of Spain is the world’s oldest living person. She was born on March 4, 1907. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114, has been verified by Guinness to be the world’s oldest living man.

Gomes worked as an animal tamer, as per his family, who also said that he was riding horses until four years ago. He is survived by seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.