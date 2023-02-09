‘Bravo SRK,’ says Anand Mahindra as Pathaan tops yet another list

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is smashing all sorts of records. The action-thriller is on its way to becoming Bollywood’s second-highest earner, edging out the Hindi dub of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Since its January 25 release, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has made over Rs 454 crore at the domestic box office, and it is eyeing Rs 900 crore in worldwide collections.

But it’s not just box office numbers that are a testament to Pathaan’s global success. Pathaan was also the most popular Wikipedia article of the last week – and that alone is evidence of India’s growing soft power, according to Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of Mahindra Group shared a tweet on the most popular Wikipedia articles of the last week in which Pathaan overtook the likes of ChatGPT and Last of Us to take the top spot.

“This is a global site. If you’re looking for evidence of India’s growing soft power, look no further,” wrote Anand Mahindra. He conceded that the sheer number of Indians (it’s a country of 1.4 billion people) and its huge diaspora could have a hand in Pathaan’s Wikipedia popularity, “but don’t underestimate how many Asians/Europeans are fans,” Mahindra warned.

“Bravo Shah Rukh Khan,” he concluded, tagging the star in his tweet.

According to data released by Wikipedia, the article on Pathaan was viewed 3,999,949 times between January 22 to 28. Trailing Pathaan at the second spot was Last of Us with 1,664,646 views. Microsoft’s AI chatbot ChatGPT, which became a sensation upon its release, rounded up the top three with 1,588,826 views.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is part of YRF’s spy universe. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after a gap of five years. It has received generally positive reviews from international critics – The Guardian’s Cath Clarke hailed it “more fun than Bond”, while The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson called it a “spectacular, over-the-top action melodrama that delivers everything anyone who follows Indian action movies could want.”

Sanya Jain