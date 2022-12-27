'Brain-eating amoeba' or Naegleria fowleri infection: symptoms, spread, treatment

"Brain-eating amoeba" or Naegleria fowleri infections are usually fatal. (Representational image)

“Brain-eating amoeba” and “Naegleria fowleri” featured on the list of most-Googled words on Tuesday after South Korea reported its first case of infection from the organism. A 50-year-old man in South Korea died after returning from a trip to Thailand, authorities said, adding that he had been infected with Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that causes a brain infection which is usually fatal.

Naegleria fowleri is a species of Naegleria, a free-living amoeba (a single-celled living organism) commonly found in warm fresh water (such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs) and soil.

Humans contract Naegleria fowleri or “ Brain-eating amoeba ” infection when water containing the organism goes up the nose and causes a brain infection known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) as the amoeba moves up the nose to the brain. It is caused usually during swimming, when the amoeba-containing water enters one’s nose. The infections are usually fatal. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about three people in the country get infected each year.The symptoms start one to 12 days after infection and are similar to bacterial meningitis.In the first stage, severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting are the symptoms, according to the CDC. In the second stage, the symptoms include stiff neck, seizures, altered mental status, hallucinations and coma.

Is “Brain-eating amoeba” infection contagious?

Drinking contaminated water does not lead to infection. The amoeba has never been shown to have spread from one person to another, according to the CDC. Also, though there is no recorded case of the infection being from transmitted from an infected person who donates an organ to another person, scientists do not rule out this possibility.

Doctors use a combination of drugs thought to have some impact on Naegleria fowleri, among the rare cases where patients have survived.

