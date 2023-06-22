Boy's face catches fire during birthday cake cutting in Maharashtra

The boy's face catches fire (right) during his birthday celebrations in Wardha in Maharashtra. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Mumbaikhabar9).

A birthday celebration in Wardha in Maharashtra turned sour after the face of the boy, identified as Hrithik Wankhede, celebrating the day was caught on fire while cutting the cake.

In a video released on Twitter, the boy can be seen trying to cut the cake while others around him aimed a spray at him. Coincidentally, a spark from a nearby lighter came in contact with his face which led to a ignition of fire.

Reports stated that the Wankhede was rushed to the hospital after he suffered minor injuries to his nose and ear.



Viral | Birthday boy's face catches fire while cutting cake in Wardha city of Maharashtra. Footage shows friends spraying on Hritik Wankhede's face, while a lighter spark ignites fire that covers his face & upper body. Govt hospital sources said Hritik has suffered minor burn… pic.twitter.com/Hi9WxaS4Hm — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 19, 2023

The video generated numerous responses, many of whom criticised those who aimed the spray at the boy.

"These type of accidents & incidents have happened many times before, videos have gone viral , yet so careless. These sprays should be banned , it is not only inflammable but also very choking. Even smashing cake on the face is equally life threatening," a user wrote.

"Special award for stupidity," another user wrote.

"they're using aerosol cans directly on him from one side and there are candles/lighter and the "party guns"... If it's written "FLAMMABLE" on the product, MAYBE it is strangely it has to always end in a tragedy each time because people lack of basic awareness about safety," a third user wrote.

"Ppl see & learn so much garbage from social media but not sure why they fail to learn from others mistakes. there are so many incidents already circulated before," a fourth user wrote.