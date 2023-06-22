English
    Boy's face catches fire during birthday cake cutting in Maharashtra

    In a video released on Twitter, the boy can be seen trying to cut the cake while others around him aimed a spray at him. Coincidentally, a spark from a nearby lighter came in contact with his face which led to a ignition of fire.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
    Boy's face catches fire

    The boy's face catches fire (right) during his birthday celebrations in Wardha in Maharashtra. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Mumbaikhabar9).

    A birthday celebration in Wardha in Maharashtra turned sour after the face of the boy, identified as Hrithik Wankhede,  celebrating the day was caught on fire while cutting the cake.

    In a video released on Twitter, the boy can be seen trying to cut the cake while others around him aimed a spray at him. Coincidentally, a spark from a nearby lighter came in contact with his face which led to a ignition of fire.


    Reports stated that the Wankhede was rushed to the hospital after he suffered minor injuries to his nose and ear.


    The video generated numerous responses, many of whom criticised those who aimed the spray at the boy.

    "These type of accidents & incidents have happened many times before, videos have gone viral , yet so careless. These sprays should be banned , it is not only inflammable but also very choking. Even smashing cake on the face is equally life threatening," a user wrote.

    "Special award for stupidity," another user wrote.

    "they're using aerosol cans directly on him from one side and there are candles/lighter and the "party guns"... If it's written "FLAMMABLE" on the product, MAYBE it is strangely it has to always end in a tragedy each time because people lack of basic awareness about safety," a third user wrote.

    "Ppl see & learn so much garbage from social media but not sure why they fail to learn from others mistakes. there are so many incidents already circulated before," a fourth user wrote.

    Tags: #Wardha
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 02:45 pm