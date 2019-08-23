BoycottMcDonalds: After Zomato, McDonalds India burns its fingers on Twitter over halal meat

#BoycottMcDonalds has been trending ever since the official Twitter handle of the food chain confirmed that it uses only halal meat.

McDonalds India had posted some tweets in response to a query from a fellow user of the social media platform, who had enquired about the kind of meat they serve. The Twitter user who goes by the name @hibailyas89 had asked if their outlets in India are halal certified.



Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald's India. We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments.

The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified. (1/2)

— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019



All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation. (2/2)

— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

However, when the fast-food joint replied in the positive, saying the meat they serve is always halal and of the highest quality, it ruffled the wrong feathers of several Indian netizens and #BoycottMcDonalds started trending.

The debate over halal and jhatka meat being served at various restaurants across India is not new. The different names come from the difference in the ways the animals are slaughtered for meat. Jhatka is the preferred method for Hindus, given it is “less cruel”, while Muslims always keep an out for halal meat, which they consider to be healthier.



Time to meat-eating Hindus & Sikhs to #boycottmcdonalds and demand cruelty-free meat without the karmic consequences of animal torture. https://t.co/KcjUD6fDX5

— Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) August 23, 2019

Twitter users started calling out McDonald's for serving halal meat in a Muslim minority country like India. However, some people also came out in support of the food joint, saying it respects religious sentiments and hence never sold pork or beef in India. Here are some of the reactions.