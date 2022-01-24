MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'Boycott Amazon' calls on Twitter over products depicting Indian flag, tricolours

Twitter users said that items such as chocolates, face masks, ceramic mugs, keychains and kids clothing had the flag’s imprint, which they pointed out is against the Flag Code Of India, 2002.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
Last week, Amazon had conducted a sale ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26. (Representative image)

Last week, Amazon had conducted a sale ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26. (Representative image)


Ahead of Republic Day, e-commerce giant Amazon is facing the ire of Twitter users for selling various products packaged in the Indian tricolours. The hashtag #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag and calls for Amazon's boycott also began to trend on Monday.

Twitter users said that items such as chocolates, face masks, ceramic mugs, keychains and kids clothing had the flag’s imprint, which they pointed out is against the Flag Code Of India, 2002. 

According to the code, “The Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description. It shall not be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or boxes.”

It, however, is not clear whether the use of the three primary colours of the Indian flag or a variation of the Indian flag is similarly barred by the code.

Several users took to social media to express their anger against Amazon and called for its boycott.



While some Twitter users called out Amazon for using a ‘cheap method’ to increase sales, others pointed out that the company is trying hard to please consumers through a show of patriotism. Recently, the ecommerce giant had conducted a sale ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26.

Read more: Read more: CAIT seeks meeting with CCI chairman; appeals to close probe against Amazon, Flipkart soon

In 2017, Amazon had faced a similar backlash when a doormat bearing the imprint of the national flag was listed on Amazon’s Canadian website. At the time, the Indian government had urged the US and Canadian embassies to raise the matter with Amazon’s senior leadership.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #January 26 #Republic Day 2022
first published: Jan 24, 2022 07:21 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.