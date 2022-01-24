'Boycott Amazon' calls on Twitter over products depicting Indian flag, tricolours

Last week, Amazon had conducted a sale ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26. (Representative image)

Ahead of Republic Day, e-commerce giant Amazon is facing the ire of Twitter users for selling various products packaged in the Indian tricolours. The hashtag #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag and calls for Amazon's boycott also began to trend on Monday.

Twitter users said that items such as chocolates, face masks, ceramic mugs, keychains and kids clothing had the flag’s imprint, which they pointed out is against the Flag Code Of India, 2002.

According to the code, “The Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description. It shall not be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or boxes.”

It, however, is not clear whether the use of the three primary colours of the Indian flag or a variation of the Indian flag is similarly barred by the code.

Several users took to social media to express their anger against Amazon and called for its boycott.



There should be a boycott of the Amazon establishment that insults the national flag!#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/ymGPGvZBHL — shrinivas diwan (@shrinivas_hjs) January 24, 2022





Indian National flag symbolises National pride..

Represents India's long struggle for freedom ..#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag

by selling T-shirts, shoes, toilet seat covers, masks, etc

So, boycott #Amazon & Appeal to Govt for action against it for violating relevant rules. pic.twitter.com/v9ZZG0rHOT — Siyaram Saha (@srsahacls) January 24, 2022



#Amazon_insults_national_flagAmazon has many times insulted the tricolor of India by selling shoes, footwear and toilet seat covers, masks etc. #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/AirL0geWCs — Kiran Jain (@Kiranprakash03) January 24, 2022

While some Twitter users called out Amazon for using a ‘cheap method’ to increase sales, others pointed out that the company is trying hard to please consumers through a show of patriotism. Recently, the ecommerce giant had conducted a sale ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26.

In 2017, Amazon had faced a similar backlash when a doormat bearing the imprint of the national flag was listed on Amazon’s Canadian website. At the time, the Indian government had urged the US and Canadian embassies to raise the matter with Amazon’s senior leadership.