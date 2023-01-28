Boy playing hide and seek found in different country after 6 days. Here’s what happened

A 15-year-old from Bangladesh who ‘disappeared’ while playing hide and seek with his friends was found six days later in a different country.

According to Daily Mail, the boy, identified only as Fahim, got stuck in a shipping container during his game of hide and seek on January 11. Exhausted, he fell asleep inside the container, not realising that it was going to be shipped to Malaysia.

As Fahim slept, the container was packed up and sent on its journey to Malaysia. It left Bangladesh on January 11 and reached its destination on January 17 – six days that Fahim spent without food or water inside the container. Although the 15-year-old shouted for help several times, he wasn’t discovered until the container reached its destination – Malaysia’s Port Klang.

He was found exhausted, dehydrated and crying for food after officials in Malaysia heard a knocking sound coming from the container and organised a rescue. A video of Fahim emerging from the container, looking confused and disoriented, has emerged on social media.

Sanya Jain