Boy, 13, survives nearly 100ft Grand Canyon fall. 'I just remember...'

A 13-year-old boy fell survived after slipping and falling nearly 100 feet (30 meters) at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA.

Wyatt Kauffman fell of a ledge at the popular tourist site’s North Rim, according to the BBC. It took rescuers two hours to pull him out to safety on Tuesday. He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries but since then has been discharged.

The boy claimed that he had fallen while moving out of the way so that people could take pictures. He was squatting down and holding a rock with one hand when he lost grip and started falling backwards.

"After the fall, I don't remember anything after that," he told Phoenix television station KPNX. "I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here."

Kauffman suffered nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, broken hand and a collapsed lung.

According to BBC, dozens of rescue workers from a team at the Grand Canyon National Park, rappelled down a cliff after deciding a helicopter rescue would not be possible due to the terrain.

"We're extremely grateful for the work of everyone," said Wyatt's father, Brian Kauffman, who was home in North Dakota at the time of the accident.

"We're just lucky we're bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box."