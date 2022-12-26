Boxing Day: All you need to know about the 'shopping holiday'

The day after Christmas is celebrated as Boxing Day – a holiday that had originally originated as a holiday to gift presents to the underprivileged in many parts of the world. Currently celebrated as a shopping holiday, Boxing Day is usually celebrated on December 26 but if it falls on a Saturday, the day is moved to Monday to keep the celebrations ongoing after Christmas. With its origins in UK in the 1800's, Boxing Day as a holiday has now gained momentum in several countries especially nations that were under the erstwhile British rule.

If December 26 is a Sunday, the Boxing Day substitute holiday always takes place on December 28 as December 27, Monday, becomes the substitute holiday for Christmas.

In parts of Europe, such as Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway and handful other countries, 26 December is “St Stephen's Day”.

There are many theories behind the holiday’s origins.

It was a custom to gift money and other needed items, earlier in church donation boxes, in Europe – a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages.

“Christmas boxes” became a tradition in British households to give gifts to the tradesman like milk suppliers, postmen and so on for their service in the past year. The gift – which could be money, food or anything else - was like a thank you gesture for the good work they had done. The custom still continues, although the gifts may be handed over later – after the holiday – as many are not working that day.

In today’s time, Boxing Day has become more of a shopping holiday. Sales are common across stores, driving people, already celebrating holidays, to drive the revenue up with jaw-dropping discounts. This is now common in UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand etc. It has been compared to the Black Friday sale in US, where insane discounts drive people to stores for shopping hauls. On December 26, 2004, a massive tsunami, now known as the "Boxing Day Tsunami" after the holiday, hit the Indian Ocean, in one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history. India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand were gravely hit and the tsunami killed lakhs in as many as 14 countries.

Moneycontrol News

