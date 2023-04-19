Bournvita row: Twitter account of influencer 'Foodpharmer' hacked, followers deleted'

The Twitter account of influencer Revant Himatsingka (Foodpharmer), who had recently highlighted the high sugar content in Cadbury's health drink Bournvita, was first hacked, followers deleted and then the account was suspended. This comes days after a video put up by Himatsingka against Bournvita prompted Cadbury to send him a legal notice and forcing him to delete the video.

The move snowballed into a controversy with many people, including doctors, scientists, parents, and even billionaire Nithin Kamath calling for better measures while packaging what is marketed as health drinks.

On Wednesday, Himatsingka put up an Instagram story that his Twitter account was hacked and alerted his followers that he had opened a fresh one.

The incident did not go down well with former Bournvita users and Foodpharmer followers with many taking to Twitter to question why the account was suspended and demanding action against Cadbury Bournvita.

"Can’t understand why his account was suspended. Clearly, a court order would have been required for this sort of suspension of the offended tweet and NOT the account itself- after all this at worst is a defamation claim which will require a court order for a content take down," commented lawyer Ameet Datta.

Ankita Sengupta