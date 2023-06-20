Botched procedure at Gurgaon salon damages woman's ear, owner charged

The salon treatment resulted in the complete destruction of the lower part of the woman's right ear. (Representational)

A beauty parlour owner in Gurugram has found herself in legal trouble after a court order prompted the local police to file a case against her in an incident involving a customer who suffered partial damage to her ear following a "surgery-like procedure" conducted by the accused in 2022.

The victim, identified as Pooja, has also accused the parlour owner, Jyoti Narula, of providing unauthorized treatment for a piercing infection using her personal prescriptions.

According to Pooja, she had been visiting Narula's parlour located in the Kadipur Industrial area to seek treatment for an infection in her right ear loop.

Narula, who is known to offer services like ear and nose piercing, attempted to close the loop using her own methods for approximately three months. However, instead of resolving the issue, the treatment resulted in the complete destruction of the lower part of Pooja's right ear.

"The accused initially agreed to pay my ₹1.5 lakh for the ear surgery but later backed off and even started threats. When her procedure failed to fix the issue, I approached a doctor who performed surgery to prevent the infection from spreading. A medical examination report stated that my right ear pinna was missing," Pooja stated in her complaint.

Despite providing her medical report, the police did not take any action when Pooja filed a complaint. Frustrated, Pooja took her grievance to the Chief Minister's Grievance Committee and the police commissioner in June 2022.

Pooja then approached the court on May 29 of this year. The judicial magistrate, Anil Kumar Yadav, ordered the police to register a case based on her complaint.

An FIR was finally filed against Jyoti Narula under section 338 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to acts endangering the life or personal safety of others. The New Colony police station took charge of the investigation.

Acknowledging the court order, a senior police officer confirmed to news agency PTI, "In compliance with the court order, an FIR has been registered, and we are probing into the matter. Action will be taken as per the law."

(With inputs from PTI)