Boss introduces ‘bare minimum Mondays’ so staff can catch up on housework

Bare minimum Mondays refers to employees doing only essential work on Mondays

One Australian boss has formalised a workplace trend that entered our vocabulary in the post-Covid era – bare minimum Mondays.

Put simply, bare minimum Mondays are all about taking things easy on the first day of the week. While the specifics may vary across teams, the general concept involves employees working from home on Mondays and completing only the essential tasks required for their roles.

Up until now, it was always the rank-and-file employees who adopted ‘bare minimum Mondays’ as a workplace trend, sometimes to the ire of their manager. However, one marketing manager in Australia has formalised ‘bare minimum Mondays’ at her workplace to ensure her team faces none of the pressures that come with the start of the workweek.

Adelaide marketing manager Caitlin Winter, 31, says that ‘bare minimum Mondays’ allow her employees to work at their own pace, catch up on household chores and do things they typically would not be able to fit into a workday.

In an interview with news.com.au, Winter explained that, for her, bare minimum Mondays offered an opportunity for staff members to tailor their day according to their own pace and partake in self-care, creating a foundation for a productive week ahead.

On Mondays, her team is allowed to work from home and no meetings are scheduled.

“A lot of people think it means I sit in my PJs all day in front of the TV and do no work,” she said. “But in reality, it is simply a day where we work from home, don’t schedule in any meetings and generally just treat ourselves with a little more space and kindness to set up for a productive week ahead.

“For us, it means not putting pressure on ourselves to get those big projects done.”

For Winter, this trend is also important because it allows her employees to do things they couldn’t get to over the weekend.

“Other things that we might get to do on these days are loads of washing we didn’t get to on the weekend, grocery shopping, planning dinners for the week or walking your dog,” she explained.

“For one member of my team, it means being able to drop off and pick up her kids from school which she is unable to do during the week,” Winter added.