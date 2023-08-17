Boss claims to fire any employee who does not have a six-pack. Video sparks outrage

Andy Elliott, 43, claims to fire employees who do not have a six-pack (Image credit: @theandyelliott/Facebook)

A US-based employer has sparked outrage after claiming that he fires any team member who does not have a six-pack. Andy Elliott, a professional sales trainer and car salesman, has a minimum fitness requirement for anyone who wants to work at his company – they must have six-pack abs.

For Elliott, having a six-pack is about having “a standard.” For most people who heard him proclaim this, it’s downright ridiculous.

In a video shared on Instagram, Elliot can be seen addressing a roomful of people. “Six-pack or you're fired - that's what I tell my entire team,” he says. “If you don't have a six-pack, you don't work for us.”

“It's called a standard - how about we raise them? How about you guys quit getting civilised and quit settling?” he continues.



“There are some people in this room that said they would sue their company if they told them they had to have a six-pack,” Elliott adds. “We know you would sue - that conversation is for the 1 per cent - it wasn't for you.”

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many mocking the boss for his unreasonable demand. “Absolute cringe. I cringe every time this guy shows up on my feed,” wrote one commenter.

“Then the company went under because they had to pay people an absurd salary for a ‘skill’ that has nothing to do with their job,” another predicted.

“I served in the Marines for 13 years with some absolute savages. I mean true savage professionals that were smart, tactically sound, strong, loyal, courageous, and in unbelievably shape as demonstrated in combat…didn’t have a 6 pack…” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Top in your class at Harvard? That’s awesome but we only hire people with six packs…” another joked.