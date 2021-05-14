Booking.com offers Monica and Rachel's 'Friends' apartment for less than $20

Monica & Rachel's Friends Apartment on Booking.com. Image source: Booking.com

Friends TV series fans now have a chance to crash for a night at Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Made possible by Booking.com which has teamed up with The Friends Experience flagship in New York City, fans of the show now have a chance to book out two-story venue for an overnight experience. According to the website, guests of "The Ultimate Sleepover at The Friends Experience" will be treated to a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks, a late-night game of Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room, and wake up to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk - just like the gang would.

The website also added that the experience will come with "a private tour of the exhibition and an onsite photographer. The setup is full of props like Hugsy the Penguin and recreates classic scenes from the hit ’90s sitcom.

So how much will this trip cost you? A one-night overnight stay for two will cost just $ 19.94 – a nod to the year the show first aired on NBC. Booking.com is taking reservations on May 21 at 10 am ET and the apartment is available for just two nights, May 23 and May 24.

Earlier in the day, HBO Max dropped the first teaser of the Friends reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The highly-anticipated special of the iconic series is set to premiere on May 27.