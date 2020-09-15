Booker Prize 2020 shortlist announced; Indian-origin writer Avni Doshi debuts with Burnt Sugar

The Booker Prize, founded in 1969, is open to any novel written in English by an author of any nationality

The jury for the 2020 Booker Prize for Fiction announced its shortlist on September 15, with Dubai-based Indian origin author Avni Doshi (Burnt Sugar) making it into the top six contenders nominated for the UK's most prestigious literary award.

However, author Hilary Mantel who had won the Booker for her two previous novels trilogy — Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, missed out on a third win.

The 2020 shortlist includes:

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook (Oneworld Publications)

This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga (Faber & Faber)

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)

The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste (Canongate Books)

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Picador, Pan Macmillan)

Real Life by Brandon Taylor (Originals, Daunt Books Publishing)

This year’s jury has Margaret Busby as the chair of the judges Lemn Sissay, Emily Wilson, Lee Child and Sameer Rahim.

Talking about the shortlist this year, Busby said, "Every book we have chosen makes one bring all one's attention, emotions, to understanding what the writer was trying to say."



We are delighted to announce the #2020BookerPrize shortlist. Read more: https://t.co/kj9CbeZtKH

Join us tonight at 5pm BST in a virtual celebration of our #shortlist, livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube channels. #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/qpjvKCRXa7 — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 15, 2020

Wilson noted that it is "exciting to realise that there are so many interesting female authors out there, there are so many interesting non-white authors out there, giving us different glimpses of what the world is all about, telling interesting and vibrant stories."

The Booker Prize, founded in 1969, is open to any novel written in English by an author of any nationality.

This year, the winner will be announced on November 17.